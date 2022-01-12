Shop Apotheke Europe (OTCMKTS:SAEYY) Now Covered by Analysts at HSBC

HSBC initiated coverage on shares of Shop Apotheke Europe (OTCMKTS:SAEYY) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Shop Apotheke Europe in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. They issued an outperform rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a buy rating on shares of Shop Apotheke Europe in a research report on Monday, October 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Shop Apotheke Europe presently has a consensus rating of Buy.

Get Shop Apotheke Europe alerts:

Shares of SAEYY opened at $11.90 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $15.54 and its 200 day moving average price is $16.08. Shop Apotheke Europe has a 12-month low of $11.90 and a 12-month high of $29.99.

Shop Apotheke Europe N.V. owns and operates online pharmacies in Germany, Belgium, Austria, Switzerland, the Netherlands, France, and Italy. It provides prescription medications, over-the-counter medications, and pharmacy-related beauty and personal care products, as well as food supplements. The company was founded in 2001 and is headquartered in Sevenum, the Netherlands.

Featured Article: What is a Swap?

Receive News & Ratings for Shop Apotheke Europe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shop Apotheke Europe and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.