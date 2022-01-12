Shore Bancshares (NASDAQ:SHBI) Shares Pass Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.00

Shares of Shore Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SHBI) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $20.96. Shore Bancshares shares last traded at $20.74, with a volume of 25,838 shares traded.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on SHBI shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Shore Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $23.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Piper Sandler raised shares of Shore Bancshares from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $15.00 to $22.00 in a report on Thursday, November 4th.

The firm has a market capitalization of $411.37 million, a P/E ratio of 14.93 and a beta of 0.99. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $20.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.89.

Shore Bancshares (NASDAQ:SHBI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The bank reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $18.53 million during the quarter. Shore Bancshares had a net margin of 22.14% and a return on equity of 8.60%. Research analysts anticipate that Shore Bancshares, Inc. will post 1.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Investors of record on Friday, November 12th were given a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 10th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.31%. Shore Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 34.53%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Shore Bancshares by 762.0% in the 2nd quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,672 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $78,000 after buying an additional 4,130 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of Shore Bancshares by 37.8% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 10,976 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $184,000 after purchasing an additional 3,008 shares during the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new position in shares of Shore Bancshares in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $232,000. Two Sigma Investments LP purchased a new position in shares of Shore Bancshares in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $298,000. Finally, Tibra Equities Europe Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Shore Bancshares in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $305,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.68% of the company’s stock.

Shore Bancshares, Inc is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial banking products and services to individuals and businesses. Its services include checking accounts, various savings programs, mortgage loans, home improvement loans, installment and other personal loans, credit cards, personal lines of credit, automobile and other consumer financing, safe deposit boxes, debit cards, 24-hour telephone banking, internet banking, mobile banking, and 24-hour automatic teller machine services.

