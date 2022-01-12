Short Interest in MediciNova, Inc. (NASDAQ:MNOV) Declines By 17.5%

MediciNova, Inc. (NASDAQ:MNOV) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,890,000 shares, a decline of 17.5% from the November 30th total of 2,290,000 shares. Currently, 4.1% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 496,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.8 days.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in MediciNova in the second quarter valued at $48,000. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in MediciNova during the 1st quarter worth approximately $54,000. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in shares of MediciNova by 96.0% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 19,272 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $73,000 after acquiring an additional 9,437 shares during the last quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC bought a new position in MediciNova during the 2nd quarter worth $77,000. Finally, Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP acquired a new position in MediciNova during the 2nd quarter worth $84,000. 17.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get MediciNova alerts:

Shares of MNOV opened at $2.54 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.54. MediciNova has a 1 year low of $2.49 and a 1 year high of $10.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $124.57 million, a PE ratio of -11.04 and a beta of 1.28.

MediciNova, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the acquisition and development of small molecule therapeutics for the treatment of diseases with unmet medical needs. Its development pipeline consists of clinical-stage compounds for the treatment of acute exacerbations of asthma and COPD, progressive multiple sclerosis, methamphetamine addiction, neuropathic pain, asthma, interstitial cystitis, and solid tumor cancers.

Featured Article: How does a reverse stock split work?

Receive News & Ratings for MediciNova Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MediciNova and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.