Short Interest in Power Co. of Canada (OTCMKTS:PWCDF) Drops By 15.8%

Power Co. of Canada (OTCMKTS:PWCDF) was the target of a large decline in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,985,600 shares, a decline of 15.8% from the November 30th total of 3,547,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 48,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 61.1 days.

Several research firms have recently commented on PWCDF. Scotiabank lifted their price target on Power Co. of Canada from C$49.00 to C$50.00 in a report on Friday, January 7th. CIBC lowered Power Co. of Canada from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $48.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Power Co. of Canada from C$43.00 to C$44.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $46.43.

Shares of PWCDF opened at $33.66 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $33.31 and its 200 day moving average price is $33.17. Power Co. of Canada has a 12-month low of $22.12 and a 12-month high of $35.64.

Power Corp. of Canada is a management and holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services; asset management; and sustainable and renewable energy. It operates through the following segments: Lifeco, IGM Financial, and Pargesa. The Lifeco segment offers life and health insurance, retirement, and investment management services, and involves in the asset management and reinsurance businesses.

