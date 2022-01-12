Short Interest in Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated (NYSE:RBA) Decreases By 17.6%

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated (NYSE:RBA) (TSE:RBA) was the target of a large decline in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,080,000 shares, a decline of 17.6% from the November 30th total of 1,310,000 shares. Approximately 1.0% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 388,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.8 days.

RBA stock opened at $60.56 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 1.12. The company has a market capitalization of $6.70 billion, a PE ratio of 39.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.16 and a beta of 1.13. Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers has a 1 year low of $50.61 and a 1 year high of $76.18. The company has a fifty day moving average of $66.42.

Get Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers alerts:

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers (NYSE:RBA) (TSE:RBA) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The business services provider reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $329.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $324.38 million. Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers had a return on equity of 18.57% and a net margin of 11.81%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.44 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers will post 1.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 24th were paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.65%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 23rd. Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers’s payout ratio is 65.36%.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on RBA. Barrington Research reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. TD Securities raised shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $69.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from $63.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $64.83.

In related news, CMO Matthew Ackley sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.97, for a total transaction of $106,455.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider James J. Jeter sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.99, for a total transaction of $121,980.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.54% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of RBA. Sei Investments Co. increased its holdings in shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers by 4.3% during the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 70,988 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,208,000 after purchasing an additional 2,957 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers by 8.9% during the second quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 19,205 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,133,000 after purchasing an additional 1,577 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers by 38.1% during the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,262 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 348 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank increased its holdings in shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers by 1.0% during the second quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 60,139 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,549,000 after purchasing an additional 582 shares during the period. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its holdings in shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers by 9.7% during the second quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 4,600 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $273,000 after purchasing an additional 406 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.60% of the company’s stock.

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Company Profile

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers, Inc is an industrial auctioneer, which engages in the sale of equipment to on-site and online bidders. It operates through the following segments: Auctions and Marketplaces, Ritchie Bros. Financial Services and Mascus. The Auctions and Marketplaces segment consists of live on site auctions, online auctions and marketplaces, and brokerage service.

Featured Story: Cost Basis

Receive News & Ratings for Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.