ShotSpotter (NASDAQ:SSTI) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

ShotSpotter (NASDAQ:SSTI) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “ShotSpotter, Inc. is involved in designing and delivering gunfire alert and analysis solutions. The Company’s product consists of ShotSpotter Flex, ShotSpotter SiteSecure and SecureCampus. It operates primarily in United States, Puerto Rico, the U.S. Virgin Islands and South Africa. ShotSpotter, Inc. is headquartered in California, USA. “

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. JMP Securities initiated coverage on shares of ShotSpotter in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. TheStreet downgraded shares of ShotSpotter from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $51.33.

NASDAQ SSTI traded up $0.37 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $28.88. 78 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 48,366. ShotSpotter has a 1-year low of $26.80 and a 1-year high of $53.97. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $33.21 and a 200 day simple moving average of $38.40. The firm has a market cap of $337.20 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -262.55 and a beta of 1.28.

ShotSpotter (NASDAQ:SSTI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.10). ShotSpotter had a negative return on equity of 1.55% and a negative net margin of 2.36%. The firm had revenue of $14.55 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.02 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.05 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that ShotSpotter will post -0.08 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Ralph A. Clark sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.62, for a total transaction of $336,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 20,424 shares of company stock worth $684,409. Company insiders own 10.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in ShotSpotter during the first quarter worth about $110,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in ShotSpotter during the second quarter valued at about $304,000. Swiss National Bank grew its position in ShotSpotter by 4.9% in the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 19,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $941,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System purchased a new stake in shares of ShotSpotter in the second quarter valued at approximately $463,000. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG raised its stake in ShotSpotter by 18.7% in the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 6,608 shares of the company’s stock worth $323,000 after buying an additional 1,041 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.41% of the company’s stock.

ShotSpotter, Inc provides gunshot detection solutions. It helps law enforcement officials and security personnel identify, locate, and respond to gun violence. The firm offers solutions on a SaaS-based subscription model to customers around the world. The company was founded by Robert B. Calhoun, Jason Dunham, and Robert Leroy Showen in 1996 and is headquartered in Newark, CA.

