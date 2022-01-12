Shutterstock Sees Unusually Large Options Volume (NYSE:SSTK)

Shutterstock, Inc. (NYSE:SSTK) was the recipient of unusually large options trading activity on Tuesday. Traders acquired 4,855 put options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 2,148% compared to the typical daily volume of 216 put options.

In other news, Director Thomas R. Evans sold 2,570 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.44, for a total value of $312,100.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Chairman Jonathan Oringer sold 16,322 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.25, for a total transaction of $1,995,364.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 175,572 shares of company stock worth $19,751,214 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 37.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. KBC Group NV purchased a new position in shares of Shutterstock in the 3rd quarter worth about $29,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Shutterstock in the 3rd quarter worth $37,000. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its holdings in shares of Shutterstock by 118.8% in the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 512 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 278 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in shares of Shutterstock in the 2nd quarter worth $59,000. Finally, USA Financial Portformulas Corp purchased a new position in shares of Shutterstock in the 3rd quarter worth $61,000. 64.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on SSTK shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Shutterstock from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. JMP Securities increased their price objective on Shutterstock from $123.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on Shutterstock from $120.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Shutterstock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $126.17.

Shares of NYSE SSTK opened at $99.65 on Wednesday. Shutterstock has a 52 week low of $62.21 and a 52 week high of $128.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.77, a PEG ratio of 4.33 and a beta of 1.09. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $112.64 and its 200 day moving average is $111.38.

Shutterstock (NYSE:SSTK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The business services provider reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.12. Shutterstock had a return on equity of 23.73% and a net margin of 13.48%. The company had revenue of $194.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $185.84 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.63 earnings per share. Shutterstock’s revenue was up 17.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Shutterstock will post 2.4 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 2nd were given a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 1st. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.84%. Shutterstock’s payout ratio is 31.00%.

Shutterstock Company Profile

Shutterstock, Inc engages in the operation of marketplace for licensed content. The firm licenses images, video, music, editorial assets, and custom content tailored to a brand’s needs. It operates through the Content Business and Other Category segments. The Content segment consists of Bigstock, Music, and Editorial.

