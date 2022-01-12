Sibanye Stillwater (NYSE:SBSW) Shares Gap Up to $13.09

Sibanye Stillwater Limited (NYSE:SBSW) gapped up before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $13.09, but opened at $13.51. Sibanye Stillwater shares last traded at $13.28, with a volume of 54,840 shares changing hands.

SBSW has been the topic of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Sibanye Stillwater from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $14.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of Sibanye Stillwater in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $19.00 price target on the stock.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 2.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.02 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $14.50.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SBSW. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of Sibanye Stillwater by 109.0% in the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 3,156 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 1,646 shares in the last quarter. Private Ocean LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sibanye Stillwater in the third quarter worth $46,000. Spire Wealth Management lifted its position in shares of Sibanye Stillwater by 65.3% in the third quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 5,065 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Edge Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Sibanye Stillwater by 33.3% in the third quarter. Edge Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Sibanye Stillwater by 98.3% in the third quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 8,745 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,000 after purchasing an additional 4,334 shares in the last quarter. 6.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Sibanye Stillwater (NYSE:SBSW)

Sibanye Stillwater Ltd. engages in the provision of precious metals mining services. Its portfolio includes the platinum group metal (PGM) operations in the United States, South Africa, and Zimbabwe; gold operations and projects in South Africa; and copper, gold and PGM exploration properties in North and South America.

