Signet Jewelers (NYSE:SIG) Trading Down 8.9%

Signet Jewelers Limited (NYSE:SIG) fell 8.9% on Monday . The company traded as low as $82.56 and last traded at $82.77. 15,162 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 884,292 shares. The stock had previously closed at $90.89.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on SIG. Telsey Advisory Group upped their target price on Signet Jewelers from $94.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, November 26th. Citigroup raised their target price on Signet Jewelers from $93.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Signet Jewelers from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Bank of America upgraded Signet Jewelers from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $82.00 to $88.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, UBS Group assumed coverage on Signet Jewelers in a research report on Monday, November 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $140.00 price target on the stock. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $103.14.

Get Signet Jewelers alerts:

The firm has a market capitalization of $4.54 billion, a PE ratio of 7.57, a P/E/G ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 2.48. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $93.78 and a 200-day simple moving average of $83.15.

Signet Jewelers (NYSE:SIG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 2nd. The company reported $1.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.71. The company had revenue of $1.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.43 billion. Signet Jewelers had a net margin of 9.86% and a return on equity of 50.61%. Signet Jewelers’s revenue was up 18.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.11 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Signet Jewelers Limited will post 10.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Signet Jewelers news, insider Oded Edelman sold 5,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.95, for a total transaction of $516,725.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Eugenia Ulasewicz sold 2,523 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.84, for a total transaction of $221,620.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 68,639 shares of company stock valued at $6,171,419 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.76% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Signet Jewelers by 36.6% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 30,144 shares of the company’s stock valued at $819,000 after purchasing an additional 8,069 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Signet Jewelers by 19.2% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,477 shares of the company’s stock valued at $442,000 after acquiring an additional 882 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Signet Jewelers by 6.5% during the 2nd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 7,444 shares of the company’s stock valued at $601,000 after acquiring an additional 454 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Signet Jewelers by 228.0% during the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,220 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,000 after buying an additional 848 shares during the last quarter. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Signet Jewelers by 15.4% during the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,901 shares of the company’s stock worth $154,000 after buying an additional 253 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.54% of the company’s stock.

About Signet Jewelers (NYSE:SIG)

Signet Jewelers Ltd. engages in the retail of diamond jewelry. It operates through the following business segments: North America, International, and Others. The North America segment operates jewelry stores in malls, mall-based kiosks, and off-mall locations throughout the U.S. and Canada. The International sells primarily in the UK and Ireland under the H.

Featured Story: What is range trading?



Receive News & Ratings for Signet Jewelers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Signet Jewelers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.