Signet Jewelers (NYSE:SIG) Trading Down 8.9%

Signet Jewelers Limited (NYSE:SIG) fell 8.9% on Monday . The company traded as low as $82.56 and last traded at $82.77. 15,162 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 884,292 shares. The stock had previously closed at $90.89.
A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on SIG. Telsey Advisory Group upped their target price on Signet Jewelers from $94.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, November 26th. Citigroup raised their target price on Signet Jewelers from $93.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Signet Jewelers from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Bank of America upgraded Signet Jewelers from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $82.00 to $88.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, UBS Group assumed coverage on Signet Jewelers in a research report on Monday, November 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $140.00 price target on the stock. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $103.14.
The firm has a market capitalization of $4.54 billion, a PE ratio of 7.57, a P/E/G ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 2.48. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $93.78 and a 200-day simple moving average of $83.15.
In other Signet Jewelers news, insider Oded Edelman sold 5,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.95, for a total transaction of $516,725.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Eugenia Ulasewicz sold 2,523 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.84, for a total transaction of $221,620.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 68,639 shares of company stock valued at $6,171,419 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.76% of the company’s stock.
Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Signet Jewelers by 36.6% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 30,144 shares of the company’s stock valued at $819,000 after purchasing an additional 8,069 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Signet Jewelers by 19.2% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,477 shares of the company’s stock valued at $442,000 after acquiring an additional 882 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Signet Jewelers by 6.5% during the 2nd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 7,444 shares of the company’s stock valued at $601,000 after acquiring an additional 454 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Signet Jewelers by 228.0% during the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,220 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,000 after buying an additional 848 shares during the last quarter. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Signet Jewelers by 15.4% during the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,901 shares of the company’s stock worth $154,000 after buying an additional 253 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.54% of the company’s stock.
About Signet Jewelers (NYSE:SIG)
Signet Jewelers Ltd. engages in the retail of diamond jewelry. It operates through the following business segments: North America, International, and Others. The North America segment operates jewelry stores in malls, mall-based kiosks, and off-mall locations throughout the U.S. and Canada. The International sells primarily in the UK and Ireland under the H.
