Signify (OTCMKTS:SFFYF) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Signify (OTCMKTS:SFFYF) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the six ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have assigned a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $54.00.

Shares of Signify stock remained flat at $$52.15 during midday trading on Friday. 50 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 100. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $48.18 and a 200 day moving average of $52.60. Signify has a fifty-two week low of $43.90 and a fifty-two week high of $64.52.

Signify Company Profile

Signify NV engages in the provision, development, manufacture, and application of lighting products, systems, and services. It operates through the following segments: Lamps, LED (Light-Emitting Diode), Professional and Home. The company was founded by Gerard Leonard Philips and Anton Frederik Philips in 1891 and is headquartered in Eindhoven, Netherlands.

