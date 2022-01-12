Sika (OTCMKTS:SXYAY) Rating Lowered to Hold at Stifel Nicolaus

Sika (OTCMKTS:SXYAY) was downgraded by stock analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

SXYAY has been the topic of several other research reports. Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Sika in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Sika in a report on Monday, October 25th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Sika from CHF 480 to CHF 500 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 10th. Finally, Societe Generale reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Sika in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Sika currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $189.46.

SXYAY opened at $38.03 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $39.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $36.11. Sika has a 1-year low of $26.39 and a 1-year high of $41.94.

Sika AG engages in the development and production of systems and products for bonding, sealing, damping, reinforcing, and protecting in the building sector and motor vehicle. It offers solutions for concrete, waterproofing, cement additives, rigid bonding, joint sealing, and tunneling and mining. The company was founded by Kaspar Winkler in 1910 and is headquartered in Baar, Switzerland.

