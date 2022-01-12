Silk Road Medical (NASDAQ:SILK) Stock Price Down 5.7%

Silk Road Medical, Inc (NASDAQ:SILK)’s share price dropped 5.7% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $39.64 and last traded at $40.02. Approximately 12,007 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the average daily volume of 367,055 shares. The stock had previously closed at $42.42.

SILK has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Silk Road Medical from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. SVB Leerink reduced their price objective on shares of Silk Road Medical from $75.00 to $66.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Argus dropped their target price on shares of Silk Road Medical from $70.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 22nd. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Silk Road Medical from $55.00 to $48.00 in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Finally, Citigroup upgraded shares of Silk Road Medical from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $50.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, November 19th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $57.00.

Get Silk Road Medical alerts:

The firm has a market cap of $1.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -26.50 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 7.38 and a quick ratio of 6.62. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $45.20 and its 200-day moving average is $50.63.

Silk Road Medical (NASDAQ:SILK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.40) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.31) by ($0.09). Silk Road Medical had a negative net margin of 54.99% and a negative return on equity of 52.81%. The company had revenue of $24.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.03 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.31) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Silk Road Medical, Inc will post -1.41 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Erica J. Rogers sold 18,095 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.62, for a total transaction of $915,968.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Erica J. Rogers acquired 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 30th. The shares were bought at an average price of $41.30 per share, for a total transaction of $103,250.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold 52,900 shares of company stock worth $2,715,482 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 7.70% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SILK. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Silk Road Medical by 21.7% in the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,924,919 shares of the company’s stock worth $160,958,000 after acquiring an additional 521,628 shares during the last quarter. Amundi acquired a new stake in shares of Silk Road Medical in the 2nd quarter worth about $23,341,000. Sectoral Asset Management Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Silk Road Medical in the 3rd quarter worth about $23,360,000. Wasatch Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Silk Road Medical by 13.9% in the 3rd quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 3,331,838 shares of the company’s stock worth $183,351,000 after acquiring an additional 407,090 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Silk Road Medical by 42.1% in the 2nd quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 1,284,046 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,454,000 after acquiring an additional 380,400 shares during the last quarter.

About Silk Road Medical (NASDAQ:SILK)

Silk Road Medical, Inc develops and manufactures medical devices to treat neurovascular diseases. Its products include ENROUTE transcarotid neuroprotection system, ENROUTE transcarotid stent system, and ENROUTE transcarotid peripheral access kit. The company was founded by Tony M. Chou and Michi Garrison on March 21, 2007 and is headquartered in Sunnyvale, CA.

Featured Story: Stock Market News Sentiment

Receive News & Ratings for Silk Road Medical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Silk Road Medical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.