SilverCrest Metals (CVE:SIL) Shares Down 0.5%

Shares of SilverCrest Metals Inc (CVE:SIL) were down 0.5% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as C$8.08 and last traded at C$8.52. Approximately 246,455 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 58% from the average daily volume of 156,209 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$8.56.
Separately, Raymond James set a C$15.00 target price on shares of SilverCrest Metals and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, SilverCrest Metals currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$15.42.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 5.50 and a quick ratio of 5.43. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of C$8.52. The company has a market cap of C$1.25 billion and a PE ratio of -83.53.
About SilverCrest Metals (CVE:SIL)
SilverCrest Metals Inc acquires, explores for, and develops precious metal properties in Mexico. It primarily explores for silver and gold properties. The company's principal property is the Las Chispas project that consists of 28 concessions totaling approximately 1,401 hectares located in Sonora, Mexico.
