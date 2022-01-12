SilverCrest Metals (CVE:SIL) Shares Down 0.5%

Shares of SilverCrest Metals Inc (CVE:SIL) were down 0.5% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as C$8.08 and last traded at C$8.52. Approximately 246,455 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 58% from the average daily volume of 156,209 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$8.56.

Separately, Raymond James set a C$15.00 target price on shares of SilverCrest Metals and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, SilverCrest Metals currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$15.42.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 5.50 and a quick ratio of 5.43. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of C$8.52. The company has a market cap of C$1.25 billion and a PE ratio of -83.53.

In related news, Director Nathan Eric Fier sold 38,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$11.07, for a total transaction of C$430,502.41. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,010,075 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$11,178,399.02. Also, Senior Officer Bernard Poznanski sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$10.00, for a total value of C$50,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 99,663 shares in the company, valued at C$996,630. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 128,900 shares of company stock valued at $1,417,202.

About SilverCrest Metals (CVE:SIL)

SilverCrest Metals Inc acquires, explores for, and develops precious metal properties in Mexico. It primarily explores for silver and gold properties. The company's principal property is the Las Chispas project that consists of 28 concessions totaling approximately 1,401 hectares located in Sonora, Mexico.

