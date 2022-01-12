Silvergate Capital (NYSE:SI) Trading Up 7.4%

Silvergate Capital Co. (NYSE:SI) shares were up 7.4% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $140.18 and last traded at $138.63. Approximately 9,188 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 941,093 shares. The stock had previously closed at $129.08.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on SI shares. Wedbush cut their target price on shares of Silvergate Capital from $250.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Monday. raised their target price on shares of Silvergate Capital from $150.00 to $164.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded shares of Silvergate Capital from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $200.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Sunday, November 7th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Silvergate Capital from $181.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of Silvergate Capital from $122.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, December 13th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Silvergate Capital presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $200.50.

Get Silvergate Capital alerts:

The stock has a market capitalization of $3.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.47 and a beta of 2.37. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $173.36 and its 200-day simple moving average is $138.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 0.47.

Silvergate Capital (NYSE:SI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 18th. The company reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.17. Silvergate Capital had a net margin of 43.26% and a return on equity of 8.98%. The company had revenue of $51.71 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $45.19 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.37 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Silvergate Capital Co. will post 2.94 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Thomas C. Dircks sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.11, for a total transaction of $7,505,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO Kathleen Fraher sold 3,539 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.84, for a total transaction of $781,552.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 174,662 shares of company stock worth $30,889,985 over the last 90 days. 8.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Silvergate Capital by 45.6% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 6,125 shares of the company’s stock worth $693,000 after purchasing an additional 1,917 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Silvergate Capital by 272.3% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,977 shares of the company’s stock valued at $791,000 after acquiring an additional 5,103 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Silvergate Capital by 249.4% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 18,639 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,112,000 after buying an additional 13,304 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new stake in Silvergate Capital during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $343,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE bought a new position in shares of Silvergate Capital during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $115,000. Institutional investors own 73.95% of the company’s stock.

Silvergate Capital Company Profile (NYSE:SI)

Silvergate Capital Corporation operates as a bank holding company for Silvergate Bank that provides banking products and services to business and individual clients in the United States and internationally. The company accepts deposit products, including interest and noninterest bearing demand accounts, money market and savings accounts, and certificates of deposit accounts.

Featured Story: What are momentum indicators and what do they show?

Receive News & Ratings for Silvergate Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Silvergate Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.