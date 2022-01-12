Simon Property Group, Inc. Expected to Post FY2021 Earnings of $11.70 Per Share (NYSE:SPG)

Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group issued their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for Simon Property Group in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, January 10th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst L. Tsai forecasts that the real estate investment trust will earn $11.70 per share for the year. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Simon Property Group’s Q4 2021 earnings at $2.85 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $2.75 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $2.87 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $3.03 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $3.08 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $11.72 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $2.80 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $3.03 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $3.13 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $3.20 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $12.15 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $12.49 EPS.

Get Simon Property Group alerts:

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on SPG. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Simon Property Group from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Compass Point increased their target price on shares of Simon Property Group from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Simon Property Group from $141.00 to $169.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Simon Property Group from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. Finally, Truist upped their price target on shares of Simon Property Group from $136.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $158.44.

NYSE SPG opened at $161.83 on Wednesday. Simon Property Group has a 52 week low of $83.21 and a 52 week high of $171.12. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.68. The stock has a market cap of $53.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $159.63 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $142.04.

Simon Property Group (NYSE:SPG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $1.77 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.47 by ($0.70). Simon Property Group had a net margin of 41.00% and a return on equity of 53.12%. The business had revenue of $1.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.20 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.05 EPS. Simon Property Group’s quarterly revenue was up 22.2% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. increased its position in Simon Property Group by 373.0% during the 2nd quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 115,940 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $15,132,000 after purchasing an additional 91,429 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Simon Property Group by 12.9% in the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 60,827 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $7,937,000 after purchasing an additional 6,946 shares in the last quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Simon Property Group in the 2nd quarter worth $298,000. Rafferty Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Simon Property Group by 50.9% in the 2nd quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 35,634 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,650,000 after purchasing an additional 12,024 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its stake in Simon Property Group by 72.6% during the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 40,556 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,290,000 after acquiring an additional 17,055 shares in the last quarter. 85.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 10th were issued a $1.65 dividend. This is an increase from Simon Property Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.50. This represents a $6.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 9th. Simon Property Group’s payout ratio is currently 106.97%.

About Simon Property Group

Simon Property Group, Inc operates as a self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust. It owns, develops and manages retail real estate properties which primarily consist of regional malls, premium outlets and mills. Simon Property Group specializes in the ownership, development, management, leasing, acquisition and expansion of income-producing retail real estate assets.

Recommended Story: What is the Hang Seng index?

Receive News & Ratings for Simon Property Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Simon Property Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.