Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG) Shares Purchased by Commerce Bank

Commerce Bank increased its stake in shares of Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG) by 23.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 16,642 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,208 shares during the quarter. Commerce Bank’s holdings in Simon Property Group were worth $2,163,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH lifted its holdings in shares of Simon Property Group by 381.8% during the third quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 250,131 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $32,510,000 after purchasing an additional 198,212 shares during the period. Ieq Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Simon Property Group by 65.9% during the third quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 6,001 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $779,000 after purchasing an additional 2,383 shares during the period. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Simon Property Group by 4.9% during the third quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 2,332 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $303,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares during the period. Mirador Capital Partners LP acquired a new stake in shares of Simon Property Group during the third quarter worth $213,000. Finally, L & S Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Simon Property Group by 14.9% during the third quarter. L & S Advisors Inc now owns 48,747 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,336,000 after purchasing an additional 6,324 shares during the period. 85.88% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SPG has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Simon Property Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $141.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, October 4th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Simon Property Group from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Bank of America raised their target price on Simon Property Group from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 25th. Evercore ISI raised their target price on Simon Property Group from $164.00 to $168.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Truist Securities raised their target price on Simon Property Group from $136.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Simon Property Group currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $158.44.

Simon Property Group stock opened at $161.83 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $53.18 billion, a PE ratio of 26.23, a P/E/G ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.50. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $159.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $142.04. Simon Property Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $83.21 and a 52 week high of $171.12. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.68.

Simon Property Group (NYSE:SPG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $1.77 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.47 by ($0.70). The company had revenue of $1.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.20 billion. Simon Property Group had a return on equity of 53.12% and a net margin of 41.00%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.05 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Simon Property Group, Inc. will post 11.72 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Investors of record on Friday, December 10th were given a dividend of $1.65 per share. This represents a $6.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.08%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 9th. This is a boost from Simon Property Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.50. Simon Property Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 106.97%.

Simon Property Group Profile

Simon Property Group, Inc operates as a self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust. It owns, develops and manages retail real estate properties which primarily consist of regional malls, premium outlets and mills. Simon Property Group specializes in the ownership, development, management, leasing, acquisition and expansion of income-producing retail real estate assets.

