Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG) Shares Sold by TD Asset Management Inc.

TD Asset Management Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG) by 1.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 115,814 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,654 shares during the quarter. TD Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Simon Property Group were worth $15,052,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Simon Property Group during the third quarter worth about $29,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Simon Property Group by 127.7% during the third quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 230 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 129 shares during the period. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Simon Property Group during the second quarter worth about $36,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Simon Property Group during the second quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Clean Yield Group increased its stake in shares of Simon Property Group by 100.0% during the third quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 292 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 146 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.88% of the company’s stock.

SPG opened at $161.83 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $159.63 and a 200 day simple moving average of $142.04. The firm has a market cap of $53.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.07, a PEG ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.50. Simon Property Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $83.21 and a twelve month high of $171.12. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.68.

Simon Property Group (NYSE:SPG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $1.77 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.47 by ($0.70). Simon Property Group had a net margin of 41.00% and a return on equity of 53.12%. The company had revenue of $1.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.20 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.05 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 22.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Simon Property Group, Inc. will post 11.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 10th were paid a dividend of $1.65 per share. This represents a $6.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.08%. This is an increase from Simon Property Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.50. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 9th. Simon Property Group’s dividend payout ratio is 106.97%.

SPG has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on shares of Simon Property Group from $164.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Truist Securities upped their price target on shares of Simon Property Group from $136.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. Truist upped their price target on shares of Simon Property Group from $136.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Simon Property Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $141.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, October 4th. Finally, Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Simon Property Group from $133.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $158.44.

Simon Property Group, Inc operates as a self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust. It owns, develops and manages retail real estate properties which primarily consist of regional malls, premium outlets and mills. Simon Property Group specializes in the ownership, development, management, leasing, acquisition and expansion of income-producing retail real estate assets.

