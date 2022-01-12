Sims (OTCMKTS:SMSMY) Shares Pass Above 50-Day Moving Average of $10.89

Sims Limited (OTCMKTS:SMSMY) shares crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $10.89 and traded as high as $11.12. Sims shares last traded at $11.00, with a volume of 621 shares.

SMSMY has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Sims from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Sims in a research report on Monday, December 6th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Citigroup upgraded Sims from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th.

The company has a current ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $10.90 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.92.

Sims Ltd. engages in the recycling of metal and electronics. It operates though the following segments: North America Metals (NAM), Australia,New Zealand Metals (ANZ), UK Metal (UK), Global Trading, Investment in SA Recycling (SAR), Sims Lifecycle Services (SLS), and Unallocated. The NAM segment comprises of subsidiaries and joint ventures in the U.S.

