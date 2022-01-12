Sirius Real Estate (LON:SRE) Shares Pass Above 50 Day Moving Average of $139.30

Sirius Real Estate Limited (LON:SRE)’s stock price crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 139.30 ($1.89) and traded as high as GBX 140 ($1.90). Sirius Real Estate shares last traded at GBX 135 ($1.83), with a volume of 2,444,280 shares traded.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Berenberg Bank raised their target price on shares of Sirius Real Estate from GBX 130 ($1.76) to GBX 142 ($1.93) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Peel Hunt reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 155 ($2.10) price objective on shares of Sirius Real Estate in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Peel Hunt reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 155 ($2.10) price objective on shares of Sirius Real Estate in a report on Wednesday, December 1st.

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 139.30 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 128.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 71.83, a current ratio of 4.60 and a quick ratio of 3.33. The firm has a market capitalization of £1.59 billion and a PE ratio of 10.80.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 20th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 16th will be paid a dividend of €0.02 ($0.02) per share. This is an increase from Sirius Real Estate’s previous dividend of $0.02. This represents a dividend yield of 1.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 16th. Sirius Real Estate’s payout ratio is presently 0.30%.

In related news, insider Andrew Coombs acquired 760,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 131 ($1.78) per share, for a total transaction of £995,600 ($1,351,432.06).

Sirius Real Estate Company Profile (LON:SRE)

Sirius is a property company listed on the main market and premium segment of the London Stock Exchange and the main board of the Johannesburg Stock Exchange. It is a leading operator of branded business parks providing conventional space and flexible workspace in Germany. The Company’s core strategy is the acquisition of business parks at attractive yields, the integration of these business parks into its network of sites under the Company’s own name as well as offering a range of branded products within those sites, and the reconfiguration and upgrade of existing and vacant space to appeal to the local market, through intensive asset management and investment.

