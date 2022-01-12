Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ Acquires 1,300,119 Shares of Dropbox, Inc. (NASDAQ:DBX)

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ raised its stake in shares of Dropbox, Inc. (NASDAQ:DBX) by 566.6% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,529,592 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,300,119 shares during the quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ’s holdings in Dropbox were worth $44,679,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of DBX. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Dropbox during the second quarter valued at approximately $6,820,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its stake in shares of Dropbox by 2.1% during the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 3,070,484 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,067,000 after purchasing an additional 63,969 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank boosted its position in Dropbox by 375.3% during the second quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 58,559 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,775,000 after acquiring an additional 46,238 shares during the last quarter. Sycomore Asset Management acquired a new position in Dropbox during the third quarter worth about $4,812,000. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its holdings in Dropbox by 113.8% in the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 957,788 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,031,000 after purchasing an additional 509,751 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.47% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on DBX shares. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on shares of Dropbox in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $25.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Dropbox from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Dropbox presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $33.00.

DBX stock traded up $0.41 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $24.74. The company had a trading volume of 31,346 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,431,132. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -79.06 and a beta of 0.94. The business has a 50 day moving average of $25.19 and a 200 day moving average of $28.75. Dropbox, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $21.57 and a fifty-two week high of $33.00.

Dropbox (NASDAQ:DBX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.02. Dropbox had a negative net margin of 6.42% and a negative return on equity of 19,335.53%. The company had revenue of $550.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $544.72 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.09 EPS. Dropbox’s revenue was up 12.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Dropbox, Inc. will post 0.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Timothy Regan sold 11,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.66, for a total value of $337,260.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, President Timothy H. Young sold 11,250 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.05, for a total value of $281,812.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 63,593 shares of company stock worth $1,700,579. Corporate insiders own 30.81% of the company’s stock.

Dropbox Profile

Dropbox, Inc is a collaboration platform that’s transforming the way people and teams work together. It offers following products: Dropbox Basic, Plus, Professional and Business. The Dropbox Basic is the simple, powerful home for photos, videos, docs, and other files. Its users also get access to new product Dropbox Paper, a collaborative workspace that helps teams create and share early ideas, and work with any type of content, in one centralized place.

