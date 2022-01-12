Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ Boosts Holdings in Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA)

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ increased its holdings in Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA) by 16.3% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 145,728 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 20,378 shares during the quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ’s holdings in Snap-on were worth $30,450,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of SNA. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its holdings in Snap-on by 105.0% in the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 995,818 shares of the company’s stock worth $214,200,000 after purchasing an additional 509,954 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Snap-on by 9.1% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,745,983 shares of the company’s stock worth $991,673,000 after acquiring an additional 395,086 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Snap-on by 2,526.8% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 364,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,346,000 after acquiring an additional 350,220 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Snap-on by 83.5% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 495,621 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,737,000 after acquiring an additional 225,521 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Snap-on by 21.8% during the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 842,611 shares of the company’s stock worth $188,265,000 after acquiring an additional 150,804 shares in the last quarter. 86.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director Karen L. Daniel sold 2,259 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $213.56, for a total transaction of $482,432.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Nicholas T. Pinchuk sold 24,880 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $213.70, for a total value of $5,316,856.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 33,330 shares of company stock worth $7,124,162 in the last ninety days. 4.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE:SNA traded up $1.98 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $218.43. 233 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 257,560. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $214.39 and its 200-day moving average is $217.75. Snap-on Incorporated has a 12-month low of $165.88 and a 12-month high of $259.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.77, a P/E/G ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a current ratio of 3.04, a quick ratio of 2.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

Snap-on (NYSE:SNA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 21st. The company reported $3.57 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.35 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $1.04 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.01 billion. Snap-on had a return on equity of 20.37% and a net margin of 19.10%. Snap-on’s quarterly revenue was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $3.28 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Snap-on Incorporated will post 14.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Snap-on declared that its board has initiated a share repurchase program on Thursday, November 4th that permits the company to buyback $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to reacquire up to 4.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 19th were given a $1.42 dividend. This represents a $5.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.60%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 18th. This is an increase from Snap-on’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.23. Snap-on’s dividend payout ratio is 38.77%.

SNA has been the topic of several recent research reports. Tigress Financial upped their price objective on Snap-on from $289.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised Snap-on from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $225.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Bank of America lowered Snap-on from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $240.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, September 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Snap-on presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $256.00.

Snap-On, Inc engages in the manufacture and marketing of tools, equipment, diagnostics, repair information, and systems solutions for professional users performing critical tasks. Its products and services include hand and power tools, tool storage, diagnostics software, handheld and PC-based diagnostic products, information and management systems, shop equipment and other solutions for vehicle dealerships and repair centers, as well as for customers in industries, such as aviation and aerospace, agriculture, construction, government and military, mining, natural resources, power generation and technical education.

