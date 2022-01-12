Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ Has $26.78 Million Stock Holdings in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM)

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ grew its position in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM) (TSE:CM) by 27.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 305,796 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 66,406 shares during the quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ owned approximately 0.07% of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce worth $26,782,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of CM. Mufg Securities Canada LTD. grew its stake in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 1,244.1% during the third quarter. Mufg Securities Canada LTD. now owns 3,210,203 shares of the bank’s stock worth $358,071,000 after buying an additional 2,971,368 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund grew its stake in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 36.9% during the second quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 2,987,168 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $339,997,000 after purchasing an additional 805,000 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its stake in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 41.4% during the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,298,304 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $261,685,000 after purchasing an additional 673,216 shares during the last quarter. Amundi bought a new stake in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce during the second quarter valued at approximately $59,347,000. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its stake in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 5.4% during the second quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 6,497,147 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $738,859,000 after purchasing an additional 329,961 shares during the last quarter. 42.89% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce alerts:

CM traded up $1.19 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $128.24. The stock had a trading volume of 5,586 shares, compared to its average volume of 480,062. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $116.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is $116.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $57.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 1.12. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce has a 1-year low of $84.65 and a 1-year high of $127.09.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM) (TSE:CM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 2nd. The bank reported $3.37 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.80 by $0.57. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce had a net margin of 27.61% and a return on equity of 16.57%. The business had revenue of $5.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.10 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.79 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce will post 11.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 28th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 29th will be issued a dividend of $1.26 per share. This represents a $5.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.93%. This is a positive change from Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.16. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 28th. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 45.49%.

CM has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $122.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 6th. cut their price objective on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from $163.00 to $161.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 3rd. CIBC cut their price objective on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from C$168.00 to C$165.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from $158.00 to $169.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $157.70.

About Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce is a financial institution, which engages in the provision of banking and wealth management services. It operates through the following segments: Canadian Personal and Small Business Banking, Canadian Commercial Banking and Wealth Management, U.S. Commercial Banking and Wealth Management, Capital Markets, and Corporate and Other.

Featured Article: Initial Coin Offerings entail a high degree of risk

Receive News & Ratings for Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.