Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ Has $34.98 Million Holdings in Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA)

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ raised its position in Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA) by 86.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 67,863 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 31,487 shares during the period. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ’s holdings in Zebra Technologies were worth $34,978,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Zebra Technologies in the second quarter worth about $393,000. American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in shares of Zebra Technologies by 31.7% in the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,185 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $627,000 after acquiring an additional 285 shares during the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its stake in shares of Zebra Technologies by 13.0% in the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 9,895 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,239,000 after acquiring an additional 1,135 shares during the last quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. raised its stake in shares of Zebra Technologies by 53.8% in the second quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 926 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $490,000 after acquiring an additional 324 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rafferty Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Zebra Technologies by 8.0% in the second quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 8,373 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,433,000 after acquiring an additional 620 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.44% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on ZBRA shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Zebra Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $614.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Zebra Technologies from $610.00 to $615.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on shares of Zebra Technologies from $600.00 to $660.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Zebra Technologies in a research note on Monday, November 8th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $588.43.

In other news, insider Michael Cho sold 802 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $588.01, for a total value of $471,584.02. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, insider Stephen Edgar Williams sold 76 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $591.84, for a total transaction of $44,979.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 15,288 shares of company stock valued at $9,227,267 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.11% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:ZBRA traded up $7.54 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $546.11. The stock had a trading volume of 1,996 shares, compared to its average volume of 377,153. Zebra Technologies Co. has a one year low of $380.64 and a one year high of $615.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.96. The company has a market cap of $29.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.35 and a beta of 1.54. The business’s 50 day moving average is $589.02 and its 200-day moving average is $561.94.

Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The industrial products company reported $4.55 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.06 by $0.49. Zebra Technologies had a net margin of 15.45% and a return on equity of 36.87%. The firm had revenue of $1.44 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.39 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.04 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Zebra Technologies Co. will post 16.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Zebra Technologies

Zebra Technologies Corp. engages in designing, manufacturing and selling of automatic identification and data capture products. Its products include mobile computers, barcode scanners, radio frequency identification devices (RFID) readers, specialty printers for barcode labeling and personal identification, real-time location systems, accessories and supplies, such as self-adhesive labels and other consumables, and software utilities and applications.

