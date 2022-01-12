Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ Reduces Stock Position in IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV)

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ lessened its holdings in IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV) by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 160,285 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 4,942 shares during the quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ owned approximately 0.08% of IQVIA worth $38,395,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of IQV. Amundi purchased a new position in IQVIA in the second quarter valued at $270,400,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of IQVIA by 5.4% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,579,850 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $3,775,310,000 after purchasing an additional 797,361 shares during the last quarter. Putnam Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of IQVIA during the second quarter worth about $186,160,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of IQVIA by 68.7% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,656,198 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $401,330,000 after purchasing an additional 674,553 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of IQVIA by 17.8% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,876,532 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $939,361,000 after purchasing an additional 585,399 shares during the last quarter. 87.04% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director John Connaughton sold 555,094 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $262.60, for a total value of $145,767,684.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director John G. Danhakl acquired 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $272.93 per share, with a total value of $2,729,300.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

IQV stock traded up $2.79 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $263.08. The stock had a trading volume of 2,681 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,006,417. IQVIA Holdings Inc. has a 1-year low of $170.00 and a 1-year high of $285.61. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.07. The company has a market capitalization of $50.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 66.06, a PEG ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.41. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $265.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $256.26.

IQVIA (NYSE:IQV) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 21st. The medical research company reported $2.17 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.12 by $0.05. IQVIA had a net margin of 5.67% and a return on equity of 25.91%. The firm had revenue of $3.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.35 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.50 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 21.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that IQVIA Holdings Inc. will post 8.21 EPS for the current year.

IQV has been the topic of a number of research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on IQVIA from $250.00 to $282.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Evercore ISI restated an “outperform” rating on shares of IQVIA in a research report on Friday, November 12th. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of IQVIA from $270.00 to $290.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of IQVIA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $269.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of IQVIA from $300.00 to $320.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $279.35.

About IQVIA

IQVIA Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of analytics, technology solutions, and clinical research services to the life sciences industry. It operates through the following segments: Technology & Analytics Solutions, Research & Development Solutions and Contract Sales & Medical Solutions. Technology & Analytics Solutions segment provides mission critical information, technology solutions and real world solutions and services to the firm’s life science clients.

