SkillSoft (NASDAQ:SKIL) Sets New 12-Month Low at $8.16

SkillSoft Corp. (NASDAQ:SKIL)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $8.16 and last traded at $8.21, with a volume of 6092 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $8.25.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of SkillSoft from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of SkillSoft from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. Finally, Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of SkillSoft from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, SkillSoft presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $14.60.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.66. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.49.

SkillSoft (NASDAQ:SKIL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 14th. The company reported ($0.32) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.23). The firm had revenue of $170.56 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $167.11 million. Equities research analysts forecast that SkillSoft Corp. will post -0.62 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Exor Capital LLP increased its position in shares of SkillSoft by 272.7% in the third quarter. Exor Capital LLP now owns 1,155,361 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,506,000 after acquiring an additional 845,329 shares in the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new stake in shares of SkillSoft during the second quarter worth approximately $4,186,000. Parkwood LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SkillSoft during the second quarter worth approximately $1,970,000. Paradice Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SkillSoft by 13.1% during the third quarter. Paradice Investment Management LLC now owns 11,211,419 shares of the company’s stock worth $131,061,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300,598 shares during the period. Finally, Alberta Investment Management Corp acquired a new stake in shares of SkillSoft during the second quarter worth approximately $12,039,000. 34.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

SkillSoft Company Profile (NASDAQ:SKIL)

Skillsoft Corp. provides corporate digital learning services in the United States and internationally. The company offers enterprise learning solutions to prepare organizations for the future of work, as well as enable them to overcome critical skill gaps, drive demonstrable behavior-change, and unlock the potential in their greatest assets.

