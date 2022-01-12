Skillz (NYSE:SKLZ) Sets New 12-Month Low at $5.85

Skillz Inc. (NYSE:SKLZ) shares reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $5.85 and last traded at $5.88, with a volume of 81863 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $6.08.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on SKLZ shares. BTIG Research started coverage on Skillz in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Skillz from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Citigroup started coverage on Skillz in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $23.00 price objective for the company. Finally, reduced their price objective on Skillz from $23.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Skillz has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $21.95.

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.12 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.45. The company has a market cap of $2.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.91 and a beta of 0.83.

Skillz (NYSE:SKLZ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by ($0.03). Skillz had a negative return on equity of 36.94% and a negative net margin of 36.84%. The company had revenue of $102.07 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $102.72 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that Skillz Inc. will post -0.49 EPS for the current year.

In other Skillz news, CEO Andrew Paradise acquired 432,105 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $11.50 per share, with a total value of $4,969,207.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Christopher S. Gaffney sold 250,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.57, for a total value of $2,142,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders acquired 618,560 shares of company stock valued at $7,224,009 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 27.33% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SKLZ. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC increased its stake in Skillz by 7.4% during the second quarter. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 12,367 shares of the company’s stock valued at $269,000 after acquiring an additional 850 shares during the period. Clearstead Advisors LLC increased its stake in Skillz by 3,100.0% during the second quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 1,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 1,550 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in Skillz by 12.9% during the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 13,964 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,000 after acquiring an additional 1,595 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its stake in Skillz by 9.1% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 25,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $549,000 after acquiring an additional 2,117 shares during the period. Finally, Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC increased its stake in Skillz by 18.8% during the third quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 15,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $147,000 after acquiring an additional 2,375 shares during the period. 42.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Skillz Company Profile (NYSE:SKLZ)

Skillz Inc operates a mobile games platform that connects players worldwide. Its platform hosts casual esports tournaments. The company was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

