Smart Sand (NASDAQ:SND) Raised to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Smart Sand (NASDAQ:SND) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Smart Sand, Inc. is a producer of northern white raw frac sand for the oil and gas industry. It offers proppant and related logistics services for oil and gas recovery from unconventional wells. Smart Sand, Inc. is headquartered in the Woodlands, Texas. “

Separately, TheStreet cut shares of Smart Sand from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd.

Shares of NASDAQ SND traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $2.11. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 69 shares, compared to its average volume of 65,990. Smart Sand has a 1 year low of $1.73 and a 1 year high of $4.16. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.95 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 2.07 and a quick ratio of 1.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $95.51 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.15 and a beta of 1.85.

Smart Sand (NASDAQ:SND) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17). The company had revenue of $34.48 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $27.23 million. Smart Sand had a negative net margin of 35.35% and a negative return on equity of 13.38%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.09) earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Smart Sand will post -1.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Clearlake Capital Group, L.P. sold 167,779 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.88, for a total transaction of $315,424.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 50.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SND. Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its position in shares of Smart Sand by 8.3% in the 2nd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 81,775 shares of the company’s stock valued at $272,000 after purchasing an additional 6,291 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Smart Sand by 6.8% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 277,751 shares of the company’s stock valued at $680,000 after acquiring an additional 17,638 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Smart Sand in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $126,000. HighVista Strategies LLC bought a new position in Smart Sand in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $95,000. Finally, Main Street Financial Solutions LLC grew its holdings in shares of Smart Sand by 30.5% during the 2nd quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC now owns 215,942 shares of the company’s stock worth $719,000 after purchasing an additional 50,442 shares in the last quarter. 41.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Smart Sand Company Profile

Smart Sand, Inc engages in supplying frac sand and related services. The firm offers complete mine to wellsite proppant supply and logistics solutions. It supplies industrial sand to the oil and gas industry. The company was founded on July 19, 2011 and is headquartered in The Woodlands, TX.

