Société BIC (OTCMKTS:BICEY) Stock Price Down 0.9%

Société BIC SA (OTCMKTS:BICEY)’s share price dropped 0.9% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $27.06 and last traded at $27.06. Approximately 593 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 55% from the average daily volume of 1,328 shares. The stock had previously closed at $27.32.

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $27.05 and a 200 day moving average of $30.41.

About Société BIC (OTCMKTS:BICEY)

Société BIC SA manufactures and distributes stationery products, lighters, and shavers. It operates through the following segments: Stationery, Lighters, Shavers, and Other Products. The Stationery segment covers writing, correction, marking, coloring, drawing, and other stationery products. The Lighters segment offers various lighters such as classics, electronics, decorated, lighter cases, and multi-purpose.

