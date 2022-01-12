Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure (NYSE:SOI) Downgraded to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure (NYSE:SOI) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure, Inc. manufactures and provides patented mobile proppant management systems which unload, store and deliver proppant at oil and natural gas well sites and its systems are deployed in many of the most active oil and natural gas basins in the United States, including the Permian Basin, the Eagle Ford Shale and the SCOOP/STACK formation. Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure, Inc. is based in Houston, United States. “

SOI stock opened at $7.77 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.61, a quick ratio of 2.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure has a twelve month low of $6.11 and a twelve month high of $15.07. The company’s 50 day moving average is $7.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.80. The stock has a market cap of $354.95 million, a P/E ratio of -70.64 and a beta of 1.78.

Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure (NYSE:SOI) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01). The business had revenue of $49.38 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $31.97 million. Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure had a negative net margin of 2.12% and a negative return on equity of 1.80%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.09) EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure will post -0.11 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 7th were issued a $0.105 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 6th. This represents a $0.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.41%. Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure’s payout ratio is -381.82%.

In related news, Director James R. Burke sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.30, for a total value of $415,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO William A. Zartler acquired 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $6.64 per share, for a total transaction of $66,400.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 30.59% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SOI. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure by 270.3% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,039 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 5,138 shares during the last quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure in the 3rd quarter valued at about $93,000. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC acquired a new position in Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure in the 2nd quarter valued at about $101,000. Barclays PLC raised its stake in Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure by 166.9% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 13,262 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,000 after purchasing an additional 8,293 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HighVista Strategies LLC acquired a new position in Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure in the 3rd quarter valued at about $119,000. 50.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure

Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the manufacture of patented mobile proppant management systems that unload, store, and deliver proppant at oil and natural gas well sites. Its products include Mobile Proppant and Mobile Chemical Management Systems, and Inventory Management Software.

