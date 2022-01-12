Sonos, Inc. (NASDAQ:SONO) Shares Sold by Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lowered its stake in Sonos, Inc. (NASDAQ:SONO) by 4.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 39,470 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,946 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Sonos were worth $1,277,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Atreides Management LP lifted its position in shares of Sonos by 4.0% in the second quarter. Atreides Management LP now owns 785,620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,677,000 after acquiring an additional 30,320 shares in the last quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Sonos by 71.1% in the 2nd quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd now owns 11,178 shares of the company’s stock worth $394,000 after purchasing an additional 4,646 shares during the period. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Sonos in the 2nd quarter worth about $22,060,000. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sonos in the 3rd quarter worth about $1,621,000. Finally, Saltoro Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of Sonos in the second quarter valued at about $388,000. 76.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Patrick Spence sold 65,237 shares of Sonos stock in a transaction on Friday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.74, for a total value of $2,070,622.38. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SONO stock opened at $30.50 on Wednesday. Sonos, Inc. has a 1 year low of $25.22 and a 1 year high of $44.72. The stock has a market cap of $3.88 billion, a PE ratio of 25.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.87. The business’s fifty day moving average is $31.31 and its 200-day moving average is $33.74.

Sonos (NASDAQ:SONO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 16th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.04. Sonos had a return on equity of 41.99% and a net margin of 9.24%. The company had revenue of $359.54 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $360.23 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.15 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Sonos, Inc. will post 1.29 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on SONO. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Sonos from $53.00 to $49.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Sonos in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock. TheStreet downgraded Sonos from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Sonos from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $34.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, October 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $42.00.

Sonos, Inc engages in the provision of multi-room wireless smart home sound systems. It supports streaming services around the world, providing customers with access to music, Internet radio, podcasts and audiobooks, with control from Android smartphones, iPhone or iPad. The company was founded by Mai Trung, John MacFarlane, Craig A.

