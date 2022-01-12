Source Energy Services (TSE:SHLE) Shares Up 1.2%

Source Energy Services Ltd. (TSE:SHLE)’s stock price shot up 1.2% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as C$1.77 and last traded at C$1.69. 49,017 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 78% from the average session volume of 27,515 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$1.67.

The firm has a market capitalization of C$22.35 million and a PE ratio of 1.26. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is C$1.78 and its 200 day moving average price is C$1.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 937.19, a current ratio of 1.79 and a quick ratio of 0.84.

Source Energy Services Company Profile (TSE:SHLE)

Source Energy Services Ltd. produces, supplies, and distributes Northern White frac sand used primarily in oil and gas exploration and production in Western Canada and the United States. It also provides storage and logistics services for other bulk oil and gas well completion materials; and develops wellsite mobile sand storage and handling system.

Featured Article: What are the reasons investors use put options?



Receive News & Ratings for Source Energy Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Source Energy Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.