South Dakota Investment Council Has $36,000 Position in Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT)

South Dakota Investment Council lessened its holdings in shares of Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT) by 92.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 100 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 1,200 shares during the period. South Dakota Investment Council’s holdings in Waters were worth $36,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Waters during the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. First Quadrant L P CA bought a new position in shares of Waters during the 3rd quarter valued at about $37,000. Castleview Partners LLC bought a new stake in Waters in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new stake in Waters in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Finally, Carderock Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Waters in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.69% of the company’s stock.

NYSE WAT opened at $344.42 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.89, a PEG ratio of 3.40 and a beta of 0.86. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $348.89 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $369.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.47, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a current ratio of 2.47. Waters Co. has a 52 week low of $258.91 and a 52 week high of $428.22.

Waters (NYSE:WAT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.66 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.34 by $0.32. Waters had a return on equity of 271.71% and a net margin of 25.40%. The firm had revenue of $659.23 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $652.28 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.16 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Waters Co. will post 11 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Edward Conard sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $336.01, for a total transaction of $1,344,040.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Waters Corp. is a specialty measurement company which engages in analytical workflow solutions involving liquid chromatography, mass spectrometry and thermal analysis innovations. It operates through the Waters and TA segments. The Waters segment consists of liquid chromatography instruments, mass spectrometry, and precision chemistry consumable products and related services.

