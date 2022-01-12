South Dakota Investment Council Purchases 1,700 Shares of Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB)

South Dakota Investment Council lifted its position in shares of Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB) by 69.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,140 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,700 shares during the quarter. South Dakota Investment Council’s holdings in Kimberly-Clark were worth $548,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in KMB. CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its holdings in Kimberly-Clark by 3.5% in the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 121,948 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,151,000 after purchasing an additional 4,120 shares during the last quarter. Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Kimberly-Clark by 6.3% in the third quarter. Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC now owns 20,823 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,757,000 after purchasing an additional 1,231 shares during the last quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Kimberly-Clark by 19.8% in the third quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,234 shares of the company’s stock valued at $428,000 after purchasing an additional 535 shares during the last quarter. Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Kimberly-Clark by 2.9% in the third quarter. Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 26,009 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,445,000 after purchasing an additional 727 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Heritage Trust Co increased its holdings in Kimberly-Clark by 3.5% in the third quarter. Heritage Trust Co now owns 2,831 shares of the company’s stock valued at $375,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.03% of the company’s stock.

Get Kimberly-Clark alerts:

Several brokerages have issued reports on KMB. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Kimberly-Clark from $140.00 to $137.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on Kimberly-Clark from $125.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Kimberly-Clark from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $148.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 29th. Citigroup lowered their price target on Kimberly-Clark from $123.00 to $113.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Finally, Berenberg Bank cut Kimberly-Clark from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $164.00 to $127.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Kimberly-Clark presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $137.00.

In other Kimberly-Clark news, insider Jeffrey P. Melucci sold 10,528 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.61, for a total value of $1,406,646.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Company insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:KMB opened at $143.14 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.69. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $137.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $135.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $48.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.34, a P/E/G ratio of 4.35 and a beta of 0.51. Kimberly-Clark Co. has a 12-month low of $125.27 and a 12-month high of $145.79.

Kimberly-Clark (NYSE:KMB) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The company reported $1.62 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.65 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $5.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.96 billion. Kimberly-Clark had a return on equity of 289.87% and a net margin of 10.34%. Kimberly-Clark’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.72 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Kimberly-Clark Co. will post 6.16 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 10th were issued a $1.14 dividend. This represents a $4.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 9th. Kimberly-Clark’s dividend payout ratio is presently 77.55%.

Kimberly-Clark Company Profile

Kimberly-Clark Corp. engages in the manufacture and marketing of products made from natural or synthetic fibers. It operates through the following segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional (KCP). The Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swim pants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, and other related products.

Featured Story: Why do commodities matter?

Receive News & Ratings for Kimberly-Clark Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kimberly-Clark and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.