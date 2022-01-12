South Dakota Investment Council Purchases 6,800 Shares of Penn National Gaming, Inc. (NASDAQ:PENN)

South Dakota Investment Council raised its position in Penn National Gaming, Inc. (NASDAQ:PENN) by 75.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 15,780 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,800 shares during the period. South Dakota Investment Council’s holdings in Penn National Gaming were worth $1,143,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. US Bancorp DE raised its position in shares of Penn National Gaming by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 6,665 shares of the company’s stock valued at $509,000 after buying an additional 257 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its position in Penn National Gaming by 9.2% in the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 5,081 shares of the company’s stock worth $388,000 after purchasing an additional 429 shares during the period. Rafferty Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Penn National Gaming in the 2nd quarter worth $1,484,000. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its position in Penn National Gaming by 274.3% in the 2nd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 216,763 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,580,000 after purchasing an additional 158,859 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in Penn National Gaming by 1,354.6% in the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 782,191 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,830,000 after purchasing an additional 728,417 shares during the period. 84.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Penn National Gaming alerts:

A number of brokerages recently commented on PENN. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Penn National Gaming in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $60.00 target price on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on shares of Penn National Gaming from $128.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Craig Hallum cut their target price on shares of Penn National Gaming from $130.00 to $96.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Berenberg Bank started coverage on shares of Penn National Gaming in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $95.00 target price on the stock.

Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Penn National Gaming from $85.00 to $69.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $98.71.

PENN opened at $48.01 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.82, a current ratio of 2.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $51.95 and a 200-day moving average price of $66.27. Penn National Gaming, Inc. has a twelve month low of $43.36 and a twelve month high of $142.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.78 and a beta of 2.49.

Penn National Gaming (NASDAQ:PENN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.84 by ($0.32). Penn National Gaming had a net margin of 7.22% and a return on equity of 13.64%. The company had revenue of $1.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.51 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.93 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Penn National Gaming, Inc. will post 2.67 earnings per share for the current year.

Penn National Gaming Profile

Penn National Gaming, Inc owns and manages gaming and racing facilities and video gaming terminal operations with a focus on slot machine entertainment. It operates through the following business segments: Northeast, South, West, and Midwest, and Other. The Northeast segment consists of properties including Ameristar East Chicago, Greektown Casino-Hotel, and Hollywood Casino Bangor.

See Also: What is an inverted yield curve?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PENN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Penn National Gaming, Inc. (NASDAQ:PENN).

Receive News & Ratings for Penn National Gaming Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Penn National Gaming and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.