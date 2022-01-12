South Dakota Investment Council Reduces Stock Position in Olin Co. (NYSE:OLN)

South Dakota Investment Council reduced its holdings in Olin Co. (NYSE:OLN) by 61.5% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 38,583 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 61,553 shares during the period. South Dakota Investment Council’s holdings in Olin were worth $1,862,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of OLN. Strategic Blueprint LLC purchased a new position in shares of Olin during the 2nd quarter worth about $33,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Olin during the 3rd quarter worth about $39,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Olin during the 3rd quarter worth about $47,000. Ancora Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Olin by 177.8% during the 2nd quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 1,250 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the period. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Olin by 14.5% during the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,427 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares during the period. 81.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Olin alerts:

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Olin from $64.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 25th. Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of Olin from $65.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 18th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Olin from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Olin from $54.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, October 25th. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of Olin from $59.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 25th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $66.73.

In other Olin news, EVP Pat D. Dawson sold 65,434 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.38, for a total transaction of $4,016,338.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, Director W Anthony Will bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $61.35 per share, for a total transaction of $613,500.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders own 11.90% of the company’s stock.

NYSE OLN opened at $53.89 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. The firm has a market cap of $8.59 billion, a PE ratio of 9.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.12 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $57.51 and a 200 day moving average price of $51.41. Olin Co. has a 52 week low of $22.76 and a 52 week high of $64.76.

Olin (NYSE:OLN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 20th. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.40 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.08 by $0.32. The firm had revenue of $2.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.38 billion. Olin had a net margin of 11.77% and a return on equity of 47.48%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.20) EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Olin Co. will post 8.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 10th were paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 9th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.48%. Olin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.68%.

Olin Profile

Olin Corp. engages in manufacturing of chemicals products. It operates through the following segments: Chlor Alkali Products and Vinyls, Epoxy, and Winchester. The Chlor Alkali Products and Vinyls segment manufactures and sells chlorine and caustic soda, ethylene dichloride and vinyl chloride monomer, methyl chloride, methylene chloride, chloroform, carbon tetrachloride, perchloroethylene, trichloroethylene and vinylidene chloride, hydrochloric acid, hydrogen, bleach products and potassium hydroxide.

Recommended Story: Book Value Of Equity Per Share – BVPS Explained



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OLN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Olin Co. (NYSE:OLN).

Receive News & Ratings for Olin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Olin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.