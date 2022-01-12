South Jersey Industries (NYSE:SJI) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

South Jersey Industries (NYSE:SJI) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $29.00 price objective on the utilities provider’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price points to a potential upside of 13.59% from the company’s current price.

According to Zacks, “South Jersey Industries, Inc., an energy services holding company based in Folsom, NJ, delivers energy solutions to its customers through three primary subsidiaries. South Jersey Gas delivers safe, reliable, affordable natural gas and promotes energy efficiency to customers in southern New Jersey. SJI’s non-utility businesses within South Jersey Energy Solutions promote efficiency, clean technology and renewable energy by providing customized wholesale commodity marketing and fuel management services; acquiring and marketing natural gas and electricity for retail customers; and developing, owning and operating on-site energy production facilities. SJI Midstream is also an SJI subsidiary and houses the company’s interest in the PennEast Pipeline Project. “

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on the stock. Maxim Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $31.00 price target on shares of South Jersey Industries in a report on Friday, November 5th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of South Jersey Industries from $25.00 to $24.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 17th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut South Jersey Industries from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $24.00 to $25.00 in a report on Monday, November 29th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $27.00.

Shares of NYSE:SJI traded down $0.09 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $25.53. 3,235 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,006,521. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74. South Jersey Industries has a fifty-two week low of $20.75 and a fifty-two week high of $29.24. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $24.71 and a 200-day simple moving average of $24.36. The firm has a market cap of $2.87 billion, a PE ratio of 30.19, a P/E/G ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.90.

South Jersey Industries (NYSE:SJI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The utilities provider reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $365.63 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $286.98 million. South Jersey Industries had a return on equity of 9.80% and a net margin of 4.06%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.06) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that South Jersey Industries will post 1.62 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. purchased a new position in South Jersey Industries during the third quarter worth approximately $34,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in shares of South Jersey Industries by 76.0% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,712 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $79,000 after acquiring an additional 1,603 shares during the period. Costello Asset Management INC boosted its position in shares of South Jersey Industries by 12.3% during the 3rd quarter. Costello Asset Management INC now owns 4,550 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $97,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in South Jersey Industries during the second quarter worth about $150,000. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new position in South Jersey Industries during the second quarter worth about $220,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.74% of the company’s stock.

South Jersey Industries, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of energy-related products and services. It operates through the following segments: SJG Utility Operations; ETG Utility Operations; ELK Utility Operations, Wholesale Energy Operations; Retail Electric Operations; Appliance Service Operations; Midstream; and Corporate & Services.

