Spaceswap (MILK2) Achieves Market Capitalization of $1.58 Million

Spaceswap (CURRENCY:MILK2) traded flat against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on January 12th. During the last seven days, Spaceswap has traded flat against the US dollar. Spaceswap has a market capitalization of $1.58 million and approximately $49,013.00 worth of Spaceswap was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Spaceswap coin can now be bought for approximately $0.27 or 0.00000424 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002293 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.79 or 0.00001821 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $27.15 or 0.00062205 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 17.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $35.40 or 0.00081130 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3,360.14 or 0.07699829 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $43,905.91 or 1.00611201 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 7.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30.30 or 0.00069431 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded 23.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.27 or 0.00007492 BTC.

Spaceswap’s total supply is 5,897,744 coins and its circulating supply is 5,876,281 coins. Spaceswap’s official website is spaceswap.app . Spaceswap’s official Twitter account is @spaceswapdefi

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Spaceswap directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Spaceswap should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Spaceswap using one of the exchanges listed above.

