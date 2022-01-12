Sparta Capital (CVE:SAY) Sets New 1-Year Low at $0.04

Sparta Capital Ltd. (CVE:SAY)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as C$0.04 and last traded at C$0.04, with a volume of 58700 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$0.04.

The company’s 50-day moving average price is C$0.05. The firm has a market capitalization of C$8.46 million and a P/E ratio of -13.33.

About Sparta Capital (CVE:SAY)

Sparta Capital Ltd. provides specialized energy capturing, converting, optimizing, and related services to the commercial sector. It is involved in the conversion of biomass with a focus on sequestering CO2 emissions through waste diversion and converting biomass waste into consumables, such as waste-to-energy products; and electronics recycling business that converts and remarkets old electronic components.

