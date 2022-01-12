SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Emerging Markets USD Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:EMHC) Trading Up 0.1%

Shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Emerging Markets USD Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:EMHC) were up 0.1% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $29.11 and last traded at $29.11. Approximately 7,107 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 277% from the average daily volume of 1,887 shares. The stock had previously closed at $29.07.

The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $29.73 and its 200 day simple moving average is $30.27.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Emerging Markets USD Bond ETF stock. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan grew its holdings in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Emerging Markets USD Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:EMHC) by 1.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,908,448 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 56,283 shares during the period. SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Emerging Markets USD Bond ETF comprises approximately 3.0% of Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan owned approximately 98.47% of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Emerging Markets USD Bond ETF worth $178,231,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

