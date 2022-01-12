SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD) Shares Sold by Banque Pictet & Cie SA

Banque Pictet & Cie SA lessened its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD) by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 252,275 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,653 shares during the period. Banque Pictet & Cie SA’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $41,429,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Monumental Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares during the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Better Money Decisions LLC raised its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 301.9% during the 3rd quarter. Better Money Decisions LLC now owns 217 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 163 shares in the last quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $41,000. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in SPDR Gold Shares by 535.0% during the 2nd quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC now owns 254 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 214 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Key Financial Inc grew its stake in SPDR Gold Shares by 26.3% during the 3rd quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 398 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. 39.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of SPDR Gold Shares stock traded down $0.03 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $170.26. The stock had a trading volume of 270,060 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,453,729. SPDR Gold Shares has a fifty-two week low of $157.13 and a fifty-two week high of $178.85. The business has a fifty day moving average of $168.75 and a two-hundred day moving average of $167.67.

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

