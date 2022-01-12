SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD) Shares Sold by CIBC Asset Management Inc

CIBC Asset Management Inc cut its position in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD) by 25.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 81,152 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 27,238 shares during the quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $13,327,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in GLD. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its position in SPDR Gold Shares by 15.3% during the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 35,442 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $5,869,000 after acquiring an additional 4,690 shares during the period. Inverness Counsel LLC NY lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 59.5% in the 3rd quarter. Inverness Counsel LLC NY now owns 13,163 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,162,000 after buying an additional 4,910 shares during the period. Running Point Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 68.4% in the 2nd quarter. Running Point Capital Advisors LLC now owns 7,062 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,170,000 after buying an additional 2,869 shares during the period. Valmark Advisers Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 82.4% in the 3rd quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 7,150 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,174,000 after buying an additional 3,229 shares during the period. Finally, Good Life Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 27.7% in the 3rd quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC now owns 25,973 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,265,000 after buying an additional 5,629 shares during the period. 39.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSEARCA GLD opened at $170.29 on Wednesday. SPDR Gold Shares has a 1-year low of $157.13 and a 1-year high of $178.85. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $168.75 and a 200 day moving average price of $167.67.

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

