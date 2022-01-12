SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM) Shares Sold by Synovus Financial Corp

Synovus Financial Corp decreased its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM) by 72.6% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 6,123 shares of the company’s stock after selling 16,200 shares during the quarter. Synovus Financial Corp’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF were worth $262,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SPEM. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 51.0% during the third quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 814 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 275 shares during the period. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. purchased a new position in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF in the third quarter valued at about $48,000. John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Ballast Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 21.3% during the 3rd quarter. Ballast Advisors LLC now owns 1,599 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 281 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. acquired a new position in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF during the second quarter worth $75,000.

Get SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF alerts:

Shares of SPEM opened at $42.46 on Wednesday. SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF has a one year low of $39.79 and a one year high of $47.56. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $42.25.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPEM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.