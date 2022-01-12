SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY) Stock Holdings Lifted by Waddell & Associates LLC

Waddell & Associates LLC increased its stake in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY) by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 127,195 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,746 shares during the quarter. SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust makes up approximately 10.4% of Waddell & Associates LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Waddell & Associates LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust were worth $61,166,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Tranquility Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter. Tranquility Partners LLC now owns 467 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $225,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 470 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $227,000 after acquiring an additional 21 shares during the last quarter. Hayden Royal LLC increased its stake in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Hayden Royal LLC now owns 1,712 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $841,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares in the last quarter. L & S Advisors Inc increased its stake in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. L & S Advisors Inc now owns 968 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $475,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zacks Investment Management increased its stake in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. Zacks Investment Management now owns 585 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $287,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA MDY traded down $2.56 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $508.80. 61,111 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,881,590. The company’s 50-day moving average is $513.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is $500.62. SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust has a one year low of $424.73 and a one year high of $533.57.

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF is an exchange traded fund. SPDR MidCap 400 Trust focuses to correspond to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Index. The S&P MidCap 400 covers over 7% of the United States equities market, and is part of a series of S&P the United States indices. The index also includes companies, which should have four consecutive quarters of positive as-reported earnings, excluding discontinued operations and extraordinary items.

