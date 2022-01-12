Sprout Social, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPT) Stock Position Trimmed by Lord Abbett & CO. LLC

Lord Abbett & CO. LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Sprout Social, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPT) by 2.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,029,643 shares of the company’s stock after selling 28,951 shares during the quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC’s holdings in Sprout Social were worth $125,565,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Sprout Social by 7.8% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,692,441 shares of the company’s stock worth $450,293,000 after acquiring an additional 266,254 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Sprout Social by 8.3% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,222,476 shares of the company’s stock worth $288,153,000 after purchasing an additional 245,816 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Sprout Social by 7.4% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,793,785 shares of the company’s stock worth $160,401,000 after purchasing an additional 123,520 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Sprout Social by 303.4% during the second quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,216,621 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,790,000 after purchasing an additional 915,010 shares during the period. Finally, King Luther Capital Management Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Sprout Social by 23.9% during the second quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 1,152,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,025,000 after purchasing an additional 222,458 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 75.74% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. raised their price target on shares of Sprout Social from $100.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. William Blair reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Sprout Social in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. BTIG Research lifted their target price on shares of Sprout Social from $110.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 20th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Sprout Social from $146.00 to $110.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of Sprout Social from $155.00 to $125.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $126.80.

Shares of SPT stock opened at $77.86 on Wednesday. Sprout Social, Inc. has a 1 year low of $49.45 and a 1 year high of $145.42. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $103.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is $108.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.19 billion, a P/E ratio of -169.26 and a beta of 0.99.

Sprout Social (NASDAQ:SPT) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.13. The company had revenue of $49.09 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $47.37 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.13) EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Sprout Social, Inc. will post -0.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CTO Aaron Edward Frederick Rankin sold 32,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.89, for a total value of $4,060,480.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CMO Jamie Cannon Gilpin sold 1,278 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.62, for a total transaction of $168,210.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 160,613 shares of company stock worth $18,088,836 in the last three months. Insiders own 14.86% of the company’s stock.

Sprout Social Company Profile

Sprout Social, Inc designs, develops, and operates a web-based social media management tool in Americas, EMEA, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers cloud software that brings together social messaging, data, and workflows in a unified system of record, intelligence, and action. It provides various integrated tools in a range of functions comprising social engagement/response, publishing, reporting and analytics, social listening and business intelligence, reputation management, employee advocacy, and automation and workflows.

