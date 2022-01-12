SPX FLOW (NYSE:FLOW) Cut to “Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

SPX FLOW (NYSE:FLOW) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “strong-buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a report released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “SPX FLOW, Inc. is a supplier of engineered flow components, process equipment and turn-key systems, along with the related aftermarket parts and services. The Company’s operating segment consists of Food and Beverage, Power and Energy and Industrial. Food and Beverage segment offers mixing, drying, evaporation and separation systems and components, heat exchangers and reciprocating and centrifugal pump technologies. Power and Energy segment primarily serves oil and gas industry and nuclear and other conventional power industries. Industrial segment primarily serves chemical, air treatment, mining, pharmaceutical, marine, shipbuilding, infrastructure construction, automotive and water treatment industries. SPX FLOW, Inc. is based in Charlotte, North Carolina. “

FLOW has been the subject of several other reports. Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of SPX FLOW from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, December 13th. Robert W. Baird cut shares of SPX FLOW from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, December 13th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of SPX FLOW from $75.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of SPX FLOW from $77.00 to $79.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, Bank of America initiated coverage on SPX FLOW in a report on Monday, September 27th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $75.00 price target for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $80.40.

Shares of FLOW traded down $0.20 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $85.82. 214,727 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 509,875. The company has a market cap of $3.60 billion, a PE ratio of 46.90 and a beta of 1.66. SPX FLOW has a 52 week low of $52.30 and a 52 week high of $88.55. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $84.02 and a 200 day simple moving average of $77.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 1.18.

SPX FLOW (NYSE:FLOW) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The industrial products company reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.09. SPX FLOW had a net margin of 5.04% and a return on equity of 10.45%. The business had revenue of $389.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $384.00 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.48 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that SPX FLOW will post 2.97 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in FLOW. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SPX FLOW by 4,512.5% during the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 369 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 361 shares in the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new stake in shares of SPX FLOW during the second quarter worth $29,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of SPX FLOW by 740.7% during the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 950 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 837 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SPX FLOW by 32.8% during the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 672 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SPX FLOW by 1,988.9% during the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 940 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 895 shares in the last quarter. 95.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SPX FLOW Company Profile

SPX Flow, Inc engages in manufacturing and distributing industrial components. It operates through the following segments: Food & Beverage and Industrial. The Food and Beverage segment includes mixing, drying, evaporation, and separation systems and components, heat exchangers, and reciprocating and centrifugal pump technologies.

