Standard Chartered (OTCMKTS:SCBFF) Cut to “Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

Standard Chartered (OTCMKTS:SCBFF) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Standard Chartered PLC operates as a banking group principally in Asia, Africa, and the Middle East. The bank provides consumer and wholesale banking products and services to individuals, small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs), corporate, and institutional customers. Services offered by Standard Chartered include: loans and savings accounts, demand drafts, foreign exchange services, credit cards, insurance and investment advisory services. It also provides private and priority banking; international banking; cash management; trade finance and working capital as well as Internet banking services. Standard Chartered PLC is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom. “

Separately, UBS Group upgraded Standard Chartered from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $6.75.

OTCMKTS SCBFF remained flat at $$6.61 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.95 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $6.15. Standard Chartered has a one year low of $5.41 and a one year high of $7.57.

Standard Chartered Company Profile

Standard Chartered PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides various banking products and services primarily in Asia, Africa, Europe, the Americas, and the Middle East. The company operates through Corporate & Institutional Banking, Retail banking, Commercial Banking, and Private Banking segments.

