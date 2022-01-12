State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Decreases Stock Holdings in Elastic (NYSE:ESTC)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System trimmed its stake in shares of Elastic (NYSE:ESTC) by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 77,075 shares of the company’s stock after selling 294 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System’s holdings in Elastic were worth $11,483,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Elastic by 0.8% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,142,416 shares of the company’s stock valued at $895,318,000 after purchasing an additional 46,089 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors raised its holdings in shares of Elastic by 3.1% during the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 2,511,152 shares of the company’s stock valued at $366,026,000 after purchasing an additional 74,332 shares during the last quarter. Jackson Square Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Elastic by 8.7% during the second quarter. Jackson Square Partners LLC now owns 2,483,384 shares of the company’s stock valued at $361,978,000 after purchasing an additional 199,444 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Elastic by 4.3% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,404,488 shares of the company’s stock valued at $350,479,000 after purchasing an additional 99,338 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Whale Rock Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Elastic during the second quarter valued at approximately $322,883,000. 74.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CFO Janesh Moorjani sold 866 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.87, for a total transaction of $106,405.42. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Shay Banon sold 4,150 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.61, for a total transaction of $708,031.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 198,503 shares of company stock worth $33,964,126. 20.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

ESTC has been the subject of several recent research reports. Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of Elastic from $175.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Elastic from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Elastic from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Elastic from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Elastic from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $156.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $179.50.

Shares of NYSE:ESTC opened at $114.10 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 2.31 and a current ratio of 2.31. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $139.12 and a 200 day moving average price of $150.28. Elastic has a fifty-two week low of $97.89 and a fifty-two week high of $189.84. The firm has a market cap of $10.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -63.39 and a beta of 1.10.

Elastic (NYSE:ESTC) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, December 1st. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.07. Elastic had a negative net margin of 22.18% and a negative return on equity of 29.19%. The firm had revenue of $206.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $194.57 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.22) earnings per share. Elastic’s revenue for the quarter was up 42.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Elastic will post -1.82 earnings per share for the current year.

About Elastic

Elastic NV engages in the provision of open source search and analytics engine services. It offers Elastic Stack, a set of software products that ingest and store data from various sources and formats, as well as perform search, analysis, and visualization. The firms Elastic Stack product comprises Elasticsearch, a distributed, real-time search and analytics engine, and data store for various types of data, including textual, numerical, geospatial, structured, and unstructured; Kibana, a user interface, management, and configuration interface for the Elastic Stack; Beats, a single-purpose data shippers for sending data from edge machines to Elasticsearch or Logstash; and Logstash, a data processing pipeline for ingesting data into Elasticsearch or other storage systems.

