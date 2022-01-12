State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Has $12.30 Million Stake in Black Knight, Inc. (NYSE:BKI)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lowered its stake in shares of Black Knight, Inc. (NYSE:BKI) by 1.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 170,880 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,646 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System owned about 0.11% of Black Knight worth $12,303,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of BKI. Atlanta Capital Management Co. L L C acquired a new stake in shares of Black Knight during the 2nd quarter valued at $185,043,000. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Black Knight by 215.4% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 768,205 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,905,000 after buying an additional 524,632 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in shares of Black Knight by 2,173.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 396,345 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,049,000 after buying an additional 378,909 shares during the period. DF Dent & Co. Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Black Knight by 13.9% during the 2nd quarter. DF Dent & Co. Inc. now owns 2,911,374 shares of the company’s stock valued at $227,029,000 after buying an additional 354,863 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Black Knight by 17.2% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,148,192 shares of the company’s stock valued at $167,315,000 after buying an additional 314,985 shares during the period. 91.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on BKI shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Black Knight from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $86.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Black Knight from $83.00 to $91.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Black Knight currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $93.40.

BKI stock opened at $79.55 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. Black Knight, Inc. has a 1 year low of $68.60 and a 1 year high of $87.78. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $77.04 and a 200 day simple moving average of $76.03. The firm has a market cap of $12.35 billion, a PE ratio of 64.15, a PEG ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 0.72.

Black Knight (NYSE:BKI) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, November 7th. The company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $378.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $370.63 million. Black Knight had a net margin of 13.58% and a return on equity of 12.92%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 20.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.47 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Black Knight, Inc. will post 2.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Black Knight Company Profile

Black Knight, Inc engages in the provision of integrated software, data and analytics solutions. It operates through the Software Solutions, and Data and Analytics segments. The Software Solutions segment offers software and hosting solutions that support loan servicing, loan origination, and settlement services.

