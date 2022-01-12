State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Has $12.91 Million Holdings in Manhattan Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:MANH)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lessened its stake in Manhattan Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:MANH) by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 84,328 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 1,990 shares during the quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System’s holdings in Manhattan Associates were worth $12,905,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Manhattan Associates by 8.9% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,790,021 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $404,107,000 after purchasing an additional 228,468 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in Manhattan Associates by 37.1% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,143,407 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $310,451,000 after purchasing an additional 580,286 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in Manhattan Associates by 10.8% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,132,338 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $308,848,000 after purchasing an additional 207,935 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Manhattan Associates by 7.8% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,649,294 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $238,884,000 after purchasing an additional 118,970 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Manhattan Associates by 2.6% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 944,523 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $136,804,000 after purchasing an additional 24,240 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.96% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently commented on MANH. Truist increased their target price on shares of Manhattan Associates from $190.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Manhattan Associates from $160.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Truist Securities upped their price target on shares of Manhattan Associates from $190.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Manhattan Associates in a research report on Monday, December 13th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Manhattan Associates from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Monday, October 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $191.86.

Shares of MANH opened at $143.89 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.11 billion, a PE ratio of 83.66 and a beta of 1.97. The company’s 50-day moving average is $158.41 and its 200-day moving average is $158.10. Manhattan Associates, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $110.11 and a fifty-two week high of $188.52.

Manhattan Associates (NASDAQ:MANH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 25th. The software maker reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $169.19 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $164.05 million. Manhattan Associates had a net margin of 17.27% and a return on equity of 48.97%. The company’s revenue was up 13.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.39 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Manhattan Associates, Inc. will post 1.58 EPS for the current year.

About Manhattan Associates

Manhattan Associates, Inc engages in designing, building and delivering supply chain commerce solutions by converging front-end sales with back-end supply chain. It operates through the following geographical segments: The Americas, Europe, Middle East and Africa and Asia Pacific. The company was founded by Deepak Raghavan in October 1990 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.

