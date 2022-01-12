State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Has $14.37 Million Position in Amdocs Limited (NASDAQ:DOX)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System reduced its stake in shares of Amdocs Limited (NASDAQ:DOX) by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 189,815 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 4,761 shares during the quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System owned about 0.14% of Amdocs worth $14,371,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Amdocs during the 3rd quarter worth about $41,000. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in shares of Amdocs in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its position in shares of Amdocs by 212.3% in the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,577 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $121,000 after purchasing an additional 1,072 shares during the period. JJJ Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Amdocs by 17.7% in the 3rd quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 2,269 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $172,000 after purchasing an additional 341 shares during the period. Finally, AGF Investments Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Amdocs in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $180,000. Institutional investors own 89.25% of the company’s stock.

Get Amdocs alerts:

Shares of DOX opened at $76.02 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a current ratio of 1.59. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $73.41 and a 200 day simple moving average of $76.21. Amdocs Limited has a 52-week low of $68.33 and a 52-week high of $82.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.97 billion, a PE ratio of 14.34, a P/E/G ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.79.

Amdocs (NASDAQ:DOX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The technology company reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.18 by ($0.02). Amdocs had a net margin of 16.05% and a return on equity of 15.52%. The business had revenue of $1.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.11 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.17 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Amdocs Limited will post 4.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be given a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 30th. Amdocs’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 27.17%.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Amdocs from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $91.00 to $86.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th.

About Amdocs

Amdocs Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of software products and services for the communications, entertainment, and media industry service providers. The firm’s offerings are based on a product and services mix, using technologies and methodologies, such as cloud and cloud native, microservices, DevSecOps, low-/no-code, edge computing, open source, bimodal operations, site reliability engineering and increasing amounts of automation through standard information technology tools, open APIs and machine learning and artificial intelligence.

Recommended Story: 52-week highs

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DOX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amdocs Limited (NASDAQ:DOX).

Receive News & Ratings for Amdocs Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amdocs and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.